Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Reportedly Bragged About Being Related to Him After Attack

After gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people on Oct. 1 in Las Vegas, his brother, Bruce Paddock, reportedly boasted that he was related to Stephen, TMZ reports.

Bruce allegedly bragged to other residents at the assisted living facility where he was staying that Stephen was his brother, resulting in the staff checking Bruce’s file and determining his story to be true. Staff called the police so they could talk to Bruce to find out more about Stephen, and investigators began looking into Bruce’s background.

After doing so, they found an active search warrant in a child porn case, which led to Bruce’s arrest. Bruce had reportedly evaded arrest for years, changing his appearance and setting up booby traps to thwart police.

Bruce was arrested in October and slapped with 20 criminal charges, all related to possession of child pornography or the sexual exploitation of children, the Los Angeles Times reports. The felony complaint for the arrest warrant alleged that Bruce had more than 600 explicit images of minors.

