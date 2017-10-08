Authorities Report Las Vegas Shooter Complained to Hotel Security Prior to Attack

The night before Stephen Paddock carried out one the country’s most deadliest mass shootings of modern times, the 64-year-old called hotel security with a complaint.

CBS News reports that Paddock called hotel security twice the night before his attack on more than 22,000 concertgoers complaining about “loud music.”

Law enforcement tells the news agency that the noise was coming from the floor below his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas strip, in a room occupied by Albert Garzon, a restaurant owner visiting from San Diego with his wife and friends.

The New York Times adds that security guards asked Garzon to “turn down the country music” playing in his suite on the 31st floor at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a little over 20 hours before Paddock unleashed his rampage on a country music festival.

When another pair of security guards paid Garzon a visit about the music half an hour later, he finally turned it off.

While it is unclear if Garzon playing country music in his room was a trigger for Paddock as motive is still being investigated, this is not the first time the 64-year-old has booked hotel rooms overlooking music festivals.

In the months before opening fire on the crowds at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, authorities say Paddock had booked rooms overlooking Lollapalooza in Chicago and Life Is Beautiful, a show near the Vegas strip.

During the investigation, Fenway Park in Boston also came up during investigation as cited by Boston police Lt. Det. Mike McCarthy, though he provided no further details. It is unclear whether Paddock contemplated shootings at the other locations.