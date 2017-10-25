Vegas Shooter’s Brother Bruce Paddock Arrested for Heinous Sex Crime

Bruce Paddock, the brother of the Las Vegas shooter, has been arrested for having disturbing and inappropriate images of children.

According to TMZ, Paddock was taken into custody at an assisted living home in North Hollywood, California.

Sources in law enforcement explained to the publication that the police were tipped that Paddock had the inappropriate images on his computer. The authorities obtained a search warrant and have now arrested him.

The investigation into Paddock reportedly began before his brother, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

The police were having difficulties locating Bruce, but after his brother enacted his attack, a tip came in about his whereabouts.

After conducting a search, the police did reportedly find inappropriate images of children on Bruce’s computer. He was then placed under arrest by a joint task force that included the LAPD and FBI.

It was reported that there was a warrant for Bruce’s arrest earlier this month. He was wanted for a laundry list of violations that also included a vandalism incident in 2014.

Bruce, 57, also has quite a long rap sheet. He has been arrested for arson, burglary and criminal threats.