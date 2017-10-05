Aerial Footage Shows Route 91 Festival Grounds After Shooting

Aerial footage shows devastating scene left behind at the Route 91 Harvest festival following Las Vegas shooting. https://t.co/hvMeTU0su1 pic.twitter.com/WN4CV6wu6n — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2017

On Sunday night, concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas ran for their lives as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the open field where the concert was taking place. Many people left their possessions behind as they ran for safety, with 58 attendees passing away due to the horrific attack.

In aerial footage shared by ABC News, lawn chairs and other belongings can be seen haphazardly strewn about the festival site, which was a large open field. The footage also pans to the Mandalay Bay hotel, where Paddock fired from, zooming in on one of the windows Paddock broke in order to fire.

Hundreds of people were injured in the attack, which authorities say Paddock had likely been planning for months. ABC News reports that Paddock booked hotel rooms in Chicago in early August during the Lollapalooza music festival, one of which was at the Blackstone hotel, across from the festival’s location in Grant Park. However, he did not appear to use the bookings.

A spokesman for the Blackstone said in a statement, “We can confirm that there was no guest under [Paddock’s] name who stayed at our hotel in August during the Lollapalooza music festival. We are cooperating with the authorities on this matter.”

In late September, authorities believe Paddock attempted to secure a room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino during the weekend that the Life Is Beautiful music festival took place. He also stayed at the Ogden hotel in downtown Las Vegas that weekend.

Photo Credit: ABC News