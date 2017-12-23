Causes of Death Released for 58 Killed in Las Vegas Shooting

According to a newly released coroner’s report, we now know how domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock and the victims died at the Route 91 Harvest Festival this past October.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Paddock, 64, took his own life with a gunshot into the mouth while on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Resorts and Casino in Las Vegas after killing 58 people in what is now known as one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After examining the bodies of victims, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg states that none killed at the outdoor concert on Oct. 1 were trampled to death while trying to escape the festival grounds.

Further to the report, some survivors have described receiving injuries other than gunfire during their escapes. However, most of those killed did die from a single gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office. Four victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The report adds that 21 people were shot in the head, 36 died with chest and back wounds and one — Rocio Guillen, 40, of Corona, California — had died of a gunshot to the leg. The mother of four had made it to the hospital with her fiance just before she died.

Jennifer Parks, 36, was a kindergarten teacher from Palmdale, California, who died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Charleston Hartfield, 34, an off-duty police officer that was killed at the festival, was said to have died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

On the evening of Oct. 1, 64-year-old Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In addition to killing 58 people and injuring 500 more, Paddock took his own life during exchanged gunfire with authorities.