Details About Las Vegas Gunman’s Foreign Travel Revealed

Stephen Paddock, the domestic terrorist behind the Route 91 Festival shooting, was reportedly a frequent traveler on cruise ships.

CNN reports that Paddock allegedly traveled to many foreign destinations on cruise ships.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An anonymous law enforcement source told the outlet the stops on the various ventures included Spain, Italy, Greece, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

There were at least 20 trips taken. Marilou Danley, Paddock’s girlfriend, reportedly accompanied him on nine of them.

Several of the ships may have included on-board casinos. Paddock was an avid gambler, with a reported $5 million in earnings from the hobby in 2015.

Authorities are still trying to piece together the shooter’s motive.

Many have alleged the may have been connected to a terrorist group, but authorities have not found evidence to support that claim.

The attack has been labeled the most severe mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with 58 people and dead and more than 500 injured.