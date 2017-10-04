Las Vegas Gunman Reportedly Had Explosive, 18 More Guns, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo in Home

Suspected domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock had a large cache of weapons stored at his home before the Las Vegas mass shooting occurred.

Clark County sheriff Joseph Lombardo told media on Monday afternoon that Paddock, 64, had at least 18 more guns at his home, as well as explosives and ammunition.

“We retrieved an excess of 18 additional firearms, some explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo, along with several other electronic devices we’re evaluating at this point,” Lombardo said.

Not much is known about the shooter’s motives and authorities are still searching his Mesquite, Nevada, residence, which located about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Paddock had no criminal history except for minor traffic violations.

He had an Alaska hunting license and a pilot’s license. He would have had to submit to physical and mental evaluations to receive his pilot’s license.

On Sunday night, he busted open his hotel room window at the Mandalay Bay Hotel began shooting automatic rounds at the massive crowd below. The Route 91 Harvest Festival was taking place below, so there were troves of music fans beside the hotel at the time of the attack.

Paddock reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his hotel room after the attack.

At least 10 firearms were found with him at the time of his death.

The most recent statement from authorities has at least 58 people killed and 527 injured in the act of terrorism.