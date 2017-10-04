Image Shows Air Force One Flying Past Mandalay Bay Resort’s Broken Windows

A Rueters photographer captured one of the most stunning images to come out of the Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting.

Photographer Mike Blake captured the below image of Air Force One flying past the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Right beside the plane in the image are the broken windows from domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock’s suite.

The photo was taken Wednesday as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the city, which was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The plane is seen during departure after the couple visited victims, medical professionals and police officers.

This wasn’t the only time this week Reuters photographer captured a stunning image of Air Force One.

On Tuesday, Carlos Barria captured the below image of the Trumps landing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The grand plane is juxtaposed with the wreckage left behind by Hurricane Maria.

See the San Juan photo below.