Large Blue Hawaiian 'UFO' Sparks FAA Notification After Spotted Falling Into Ocean

Hawaii residents reported seeing a blue unidentified flying object on Tuesday, but the Federal Aviation Administration said there were no aircraft incidents in the sky over Leeward Oahu. Witnesses called 911 after the sighting, which happened around 8:30 p.m. that night. Residents reported seeing a blue object fall from the sky and hit the ocean.

One witness, Mistina Sape, told Hawaii News Now she took an image of the object at 8:26 p.m. in Nanakuli. Another witness, Moriah, said she saw the same object. “I look up and then I was like oh s—!” Moriah, 38, said. “I started calling my husband and them because they were all in the garage. I was like hey. Come look up there. See if you see what I see. They all said yeah!”

Moriah said she and her husband had to follow the blue object in their car once they saw it. They only rove three miles before they saw the object fall into the ocean. The object was bigger than a telephone pole and it did not make a sound, Moriah said. They later called 911 and claimed they saw a second light after police officers arrived. “My husband went look up and he seen the white one coming,” she said. “The white one was smaller. Was coming in the same direction as the blue one."

Honolulu police said they did not have information on any object falling into the water. FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor told Hawaii News Now they did receive a police report about a possible plane crash Tuesday, but the agency "had no aircraft disappear off radars. And no reports of overdue or missing aircraft.

This is not the first time a UFO has been spotted over Hawaii in recent months. On Oct. 24, residents reported seeing either a UFO or a meteor shower. The University of Hawaii at Moana Institute for Astronomy Professor Richard Wainscoat said this was likely just a spent rocket booster from a Benezualan satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 2008. The object stayed in orbit longer than expected before burning up in the sky above Hawaii. "Seeing a reentry is relatively rare for a specific location like Hawaii since we can only see the reentry if it occurs relatively close to us," Wainscoat told the University of Hawaii News.

Avi Loeb of Harvard's Department of Astronomy wrote in his upcoming book Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth that he believes extraterrestrial trash was seen in 2017, reports the New York Post. The object traveled to our solar system from the direction of Vega, a star 25 light-years away, and was spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System telescope in Hawaii. The object was "unusually bright," Loeb noted and did not follow a calculated trajectory. Loeb hypothesized that the object was being pushed by another force, not just the sun's gravity.