Watch: George Floyd Protesters Storm Gates at CBS Studios, Home to 'The Price is Right'

Following the death of George Floyd, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills became the latest flashpoints for the growing protests across the United States. His death may have sparked the decision to take to the streets while under arrest, but it has been simmering for years as part of the Black Live Matters movement.

Much like the 1992 LA Riots, the protests played out on television thanks to helicopters and live coverage by news in the city. During Saturday's protests, several attempted to break into the lot of CBS Studios in Hollywood, CA. In the video, you can see protesters trying to bust open the gates to the studio lot, while security attempts to hold them back.

Outside @CBS Studios in LA: Reportedly, provocateurs are active in these crowds of protestors and are inciting violence pic.twitter.com/TrMu2gNGBs — KT (@KremlinTrolls) May 30, 2020

The assailants use a pair of dumpsters as battering rams, managing to get the gates open as security rushed to push back. A protester dressed in red can be seen throwing a water bottle at the guards before being slammed by a dumpster.

Police soon arrived at the studio location and began dressing in riot gear. However, many claim the police forced the protest to turn violent by stopping the peaceful march before reaching the upscale LA Farmers Market and the studio location.

The studio is the home of The Price is Right, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Late Late Show, and several legendary shows from years past. No shows were in production at this time, though, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A police car was vandalized and set on fire near the gates, too, quickly turning the situation into a dangerous one. Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a curfew in the downtown area from 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. PT and closed all of the coronavirus testing locations in the city as of 3 p.m. local time. Despite the violence, he claims there is no intention of calling the National Guard.

"This is not 1992," Garcetti said. "This was supposed to be an opening weekend, but instead we've seen the closing of a life."

This is the fifth night of unrest across the country. Floyd was killed on Monday, with a delay in pressing charges against former officer Derek Chauvin helping to fuel the outrage.