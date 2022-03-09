Krystal Brings Back Fan-Favorite Item With a Saucy Twist

Five items are rolling onto the Krystal menu. The fast-food restaurant chain is joining its competitors in welcoming the 2022 Lenten season with a lineup of seafood items, and this year, Krystal’s seafood lineup boasts a major twist: not only is the chain bringing back favorites like the Shrimp Po’ Boy and Hush Puppies, but it is also introducing the all-new Buffalo Ranch Shrimp Po’ Boy.

The new menu item features crispy-fried, bite-sized shrimp and pickles, according to Brand Eating. These crispy bites are topped with zesty Buffalo sauce and creamy ranch in a steamed Pup bun. The new Buffalo Ranch Shrimp Po’ Boy joins Krystal’s existing seafood lineup that includes the classic Shrimp Po’ Boy, the Shrimp Po’ Boy Combo, the Double Dozen Basket, and the snackable Hush Puppies, all of which are now available at participating Krystal locations for dine-in, drive-thru, or online ordering via the brand’s website or app for a limited time.

Similar to the new Buffalo Ranch Shrimp Po’ Boy, the chain’s beloved Shrimp Po’ Boy boasts crispy, fried, bite-sized shrimp in a steamed Pup bun with tangy remoulade and pickles. Po’ Boys can be enjoyed on their own or as part of the chain’s Shrimp Po’ Boy Combo, which includes three classic Shrimp or Buffalo Ranch Shrimp Po’ Boys, crispy medium fries, and a medium drink. The seafood lineup also includes the Double Dozen Basket, a meal that includes 24 crispy-fried popcorn shrimp, fries, Hush Puppies, and a side of tangy remoulade. The chain’s Hush Puppies, meanwhile, are a fan favorite and are described as “a sweet and savory snackable treat featuring corn kernels in every bite.”

Krystal is just the latest fast-food chain to bring back its seafood lineup amid the current seafood season. Seafood season rolls around yearly as fast-food chains aim to capitalize on the fish boom during the Lenten season. During this period of time, those who observe Lent refrain from eating beef, pork, and chicken on Fridays leading up to Easter, leaving many to resort to fish on Fridays.

Other fast-food chains to roll out seafood menus include Jack in the Box, which just brought back both the Fish Sandwich and Deluxe Fish Sandwich. Arby’s, meanwhile, recently reintroduced its fish sandwich lineup, which includes the King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich and Crispy Fish Sandwich, as well as the new Spicy Fish Sandwich. These seafood items are only available for a limited time.