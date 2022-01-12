Kroger Recalls 19 Desserts You Should Throw Away Now

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their desserts before digging in, because Kroger has issued a voluntary recall of nearly 20 baked goods due to the possible contamination of metal fragments. The recall impacts a number of Country Oven brand baked goods. Food Safety News was the first to announce the Kroger recall back in November, the outlet noting that the recall was issued because of “possible metal fragments in starch that was used to manufacture cakes.”

The recalled products were sold at Korger stores across the country, reaching 29 states. According to Food Safety News, the recalled products were distributed in South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah. The Country Oven baked goods were sold from a distribution of three cases to 230 cases.

The recalled products include the Country Oven branded Cinnamon Rolls in 4-ounce and 2.5-ounce packages; White Cake; Chocolate Cake; White/Vanilla Cake; Yellow/Vanilla Cake; Chocolate/Vanilla Cake; Yellow Cake; Bowtie Danish; Cheese Pocket; Angel Food Cake; Yellow/Fudge Cake; Red Velvet Cake; Marble Cake; Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices; Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices; Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake; Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake; Raspberry Cake; and Party Balloon Cake. Consumers can identify the recalled products via their product description and code information, which can be found by clicking here. All of the products have been given a Class II recall, which the Food and Drug Administration notes is given in “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard the products or return them to the Kroger store purchased from. Those with questions can contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday. The line is open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Kroger recall is just the latest to hit the market. In recent weeks, several salad recalls have been issued related to possible listeria contamination. The most recent of those recalls came from Dole in early January 2022 impacting dozens of types of prepackaged salads sold in more than two dozen states.