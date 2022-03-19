SmartWatch Recalled Over Fears of Causing Burns and Fires

Canada’s Health Agency issued a recall for another smartwatch due to fears the accessory could potentially burn its users and poses a fire risk. The agency recommends everyone who’s purchased a Decathlon Kiprun GPS 550 smartwatch “immediately stop using” the watch claiming that the battery “may overheat during charging or while in use and may cause burns or present a fire risk.”

So far, there have been no reports of burns affecting any of its wearers in Canada as a result of the defective timepiece. CTV reports 124 units were sold in the country between July 2020 to February 2022. Any person who purchased the watch can reach out to any Decathlon point of sale for a refund.

Two weeks prior, Health Canada reported Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatch was recalled for a similar issue relating to an overheated battery. The watches in question are four different types with various colors, each with a 3.6-centimeter color LCD display and a four-day life because of its lithium battery. Fitbit reportedly sold 70,561 units of the affected product between August 2017 to August 2020. Those who purchased the items are