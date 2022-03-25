AutoZone Recalls Product Due to Heightened Poisoning Risk

AutoZone stores became the site of a recall Wednesday after the labels on a brand sold only in AutoZone stores lacked the required messages about containing methanol. Antifreeze is certainly a hazardous chemical that could cause harmful side effects if swallowed or inhaled, so chances can be taken. The brand affected by the recall is labeled Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze.

The product’s packaging was improperly filled with a liquid that included methanol. If a product has that chemical, it must have warnings making sure consumers know about it. The notice reminds consumers that methanol is dangerous when ingested or inhaled. It can cause blindness or be fatal if swallowed, notes the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“Also, the directions on the bottle for properly flushing a potable water system can fail to remove the methanol, presenting a risk of ingestion adequately,” the CPSC’s announcement reads. “Products containing methanol pose a poisoning hazard through inhalation or if ingested.”

Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze products are made by Prestone exclusively for AutoZone. The product is a blue fluid in one-gallon clear bottles. Any product with the data code “FT21281” printed on the back of the bottle, under the back label, is included on the recall. If the bottle is filled with pink liquid, it is not part of the recall since that is the right product.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately if they have it. They should contact Prestone for a refund and the proper instructions on getting rid of the liquid. If you have already used the product in a potable water system, do not drink water from it and contact Prestone for proper directions on flushing the water system.

Prestone is based in Torrance, California, and the affected products were distributed by Best Parts Inc. in Memphis, Tennessee. The products were sent to AutoZone stores in October 2021.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol used as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Side effects from methanol poisoning can become apparent after an asymptomatic period that could last up to 72 hours. Some of the adverse health effects of ingestion and inhalation exposure include headaches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, electrolyte imbalances, kidney failure, and blood in the urine.