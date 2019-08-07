Krispy Kreme Teams With Reese’s for Diet Destroying Chocolate and Peanut Butter-Filled Donuts

Summer diet plans are about to be thrown to the side. Beloved doughnut chain Kripsy Kreme has teamed with Reese’s for the ultimate peanut butter and donut experience: Reese’s Lovers Original Filled Donuts. Available beginning Monday, Aug. 5, the mouth-watering donut comes in two forms, the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut and the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut.

A chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut is dipped in chocolate fudge icing and decorated with a Reese’s peanut butter icing drizzle.

Adding a little more nuttiness to the treat, the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut features all of the same fixings as the latter, but is dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing rather than chocolate fudge icing. It is decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, said in a press release.

The new collaboration was made available Monday at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide, with both doughnuts being sold by the dozen, individually, or in a custom two-pack box inspired by the iconic Reese’s two cup pack. They are only available for a limited time.

The venture marks just the latest team up between the fa-favorite brands. In August of last year, Krispy Kreme and Reese’s teamed up to debut the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut, which featured a chocolate yeast dough dipped in Hershey’s chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese’s pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter and salted caramel sauce.

The creation was inspired by the then newly-introduced Reese’s Outrageous Bar, which is made up of peanut butter, caramel and crunchy Reese’s Pieces candy dipped in rich milk chocolate.

A year before that, the candy company and doughnut brand offered a similar, admittedly less outrageous doughnut, which featured a Krispy Kreme doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme filling, then dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate and peanut butter drizzles.