Krispy Kreme Selling $1 Dozen Doughnuts Friday to Celebrate Birthday

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 81st birthday not with cake, but with $1 doughnuts.

On Friday, Krispy Kreme will be celebrating 81 years in business by offering customers 12 original glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating stores across the United States and Canada.

The beloved doughnuts chain will also be introducing a limited-edition Glazed Confetti Doughnut to add an extra sprinkle of fun to the birthday celebrations.

What’s better than our birthday? Celebrating by getting a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1 when you buy any dozen. We’ll see you this Friday, July 27 at a participating shop. #KrispyKremeBirthday pic.twitter.com/hV1EPA0xN8 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 26, 2018

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a release. “In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed Doughnut, creating a whole new experience.”

The Glazed Confetti Doughnut, available for one week from Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2 while supplies last, offers a modern take on the classic birthday cake flavor. The special limited-edition treat is made with vanilla birthday cake-flavored dough with sprinkles mixed throughout, covered in the company’s classic glaze, and topped with more colorful sprinkles.

🎉 New doughnut alert: Celebrate our birthday with our Glazed Confetti Doughnut! Available in participating shops while supplies last starting on Friday, July 27! pic.twitter.com/1Z4E3NkMTI — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 24, 2018

The North Carolina-based bakery was founded by Vernon Rudolph in 1937 after he bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef and rented a building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he began selling the doughnuts to local grocery stores.

The brand has since expanded to more than 1,000 locations and was voted 2018’s Brand of the Year or the coffee shop category in Harris Poll’s 30th annual EquiTrend, beating out Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.

The chain, known for its fresh-off-the-belt doughnuts, recently acquired a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies, a move that allows the coffee and doughnut chain to move beyond the glazed treats it is best known for and expand its offerings into other tasty baked goods.