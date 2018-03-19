Social Media Debates Over Krispy Kreme Nutella-Filled Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme announced on March 11 that it was bringing a new doughnut to its menu — a classic glazed doughnut filled with the popular hazelnut cocoa spread, Nutella.

The company announced its new creation via its Dominican Republic Facebook account, which is reportedly the only place to buy the doughnuts when they launched this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some were overjoyed by the potential of the doughnuts eventually hitting the shelves in the United States.

There’s a new #KrispyKreme donut filled with #Nutella and I feel like I could die happy now. 🍩 — Alicia ☮️ (@TheSoberTruth_) March 11, 2018

like please i’d die, in a good way https://t.co/barV2tFuuY — fine whine (@gIyceride) March 17, 2018

KRISPY KREME INTRODUCING A NUTELLA DONUT DURING THE 40 DAY PERIOD IN WHICH I CANT EAT NUTELLA BECAUSE I GAVE IT UP FOR LENT IS LITERALLY A TRAGEDY. A MODERN TRAGEDY. A MODERN ITALIAN CATHOLIC TRAGEDY. — Sabrina Marangoni (@sabmar12) March 13, 2018

I gotta try these Nutella filled doughnuts at Krispy Kreme asap!! — D-Mac (@David_dmac90) March 17, 2018

i want the krispy kreme nutella donut 😢 — shz🧚🏻‍♀️ (@ssshazwani) March 17, 2018

“There’s a new [Krispy Kreme] donut filled with [Nutella] and I feel like I could die happy now,” one user wrote.

“KRISPY KREME INTRODUCING A NUTELLA DONUT DURING THE 40 DAY PERIOD IN WHICH I CANT EAT NUTELLA BECAUSE I GAVE IT UP FOR LENT IS LITERALLY A TRAGEDY. A MODERN TRAGEDY. A MODERN ITALIAN CATHOLIC TRAGEDY,” another lamented.

“I gotta try these Nutella filled doughnuts at Krispy Kreme asap!!” another Twitter user added.

But other users didn’t see the combination as an appetizing idea.

Ew no. Nutella is Meh. Krispy Kremes are best plain. https://t.co/iXxUXcMVPk — WhoseGame? 🎮⌨ (@whosetweetisitz) March 16, 2018

Ever wanted the visual experience of eating intestines? Well the artisan bakers here at Kri https://t.co/qKIJrJdzxE — Dog Dad Bod (@dogdadbod) March 16, 2018

This makes me think of that poop vein that shrimp have. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 16, 2018

I love Nutella but ew! pic.twitter.com/z3y2VGGPz4 — Elyssa (@ElyssaK) March 16, 2018

I was about to pen a lengthy counterpoint… but then I looked again, and you’re right. The proportions are way off. It’s 3 to 1 Nutella to donut. I’d rather just eat Nutella with a spoon at that point. — dan gregor (@gregorcorp) March 16, 2018

“This is… wildly unappetizing,” wrote one user, posting photos of the doughnuts.

“Ever wanted the visual experience of eating intestines? Well the artisan bakers here at Kri–” another added in.

“This makes me think of that poop vein that shrimp have,” wrote another.

“I was about to pen a lengthy counterpoint… but then I looked again, and you’re right. The proportions are way off. It’s 3 to 1 Nutella to donut. I’d rather just eat Nutella with a spoon at that point,” one user tweeted.