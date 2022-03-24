Krispy Kreme Giving out Free Doughnuts to Celebrate March Madness

If your March Madness bracket proves to be a buster, there are still plenty of ways to win. As the men’s NCAA basketball tournament officially kicks off, Krispy Kreme is on a mission to make March the sweetest month of the year for basketball fans, the beloved doughnut chain is giving out free doughnuts for a handful of days only.

Scoring the free doughnuts is simple. Guests simply need to stop by any participating Krispy Kreme location and show their proof of either a busted or booming bracket to receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. Making the deal even sweeter is the fact that you don’t need to be a basketball fan to score the deal. In fact, guests can show any kind of bracket to receive their free doughnut. The March Madness free doughnut giveaway lasts from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, March 27. During this time, doughnut lovers can score one free Original Glazed each day, with the deal available in shops and drive-thrus only.

The free Original Glazed doughnut is just one of two deals Krispy Kreme has going on amid March Madness. Fans who join Krispy Kreme Rewards can score a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen. That deal lasts now through Monday, April 4. This offer is valid in shops, drive-thrus, and online with the Krispy Kreme app. There is a limit of four in-shop and one online for this deal. A full list of participating locations for both deals can be found by clicking here.

While the Original Glazed doughnut may be a staple menu item, any Krispy Kreme lover knows the menu boasts plenty of ordering options. The doughnut chain boasts plenty of classics like Chocolate Iced Glazed and Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles, Glazed Chocolate Cake, and Cinnamon Sugar, as well as plenty of other options. Krispy Kreme boasts several filled doughnuts, such as Glazed Raspberry Filled, Chocolate Iced Custard Filled, Glazed Lemon Filled, and Powdered with Strawberry Kreme. The menu also includes options like the Reese’s Classic Doughnut, Oreo Cookies and Kreme, and Apple Fritter.

Krispy Kreme allows gives guests the opportunity to pair their doughnuts with a drink. The chain’ drink menu includes Lemonade and Strawberry Chillers, several coffee brews, and specialty coffees like the Cappuccino, Caramel Mocha Latte, and several iced and frozen coffees.