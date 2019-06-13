Krispy Kreme to Open First 24-Hour Store, Glaze Waterfall to Be Featured

Krispy Kreme fans in New York City are in for a real treat, with the chain set to open its first 24-hour store located at the intersection of 48th Street and Broadway.

The Times Square flagship store is expected to open in early 2020, with the Times Square location set to blend in with its surroundings with a wraparound Krispy Kreme LED screen covering the building. During the daytime, the screen will appear to the be the top of a giant donut box, while at night, it will turn black and feature a neon New York City skyline.

The location will also feature the largest hot and ready light in the world, an iconic feature of every Krispy Kreme store.

The new Krispy Kreme in Times Square will have stadium-style seats to watch doughnuts being made, a glaze waterfall and the world’s largest “Hot Now” light https://t.co/Poskk0dkoa pic.twitter.com/pH1wi1yweO — CNN International (@cnni) June 11, 2019

The store will span 4,500 feet of retail space and will offer customers a “wholly immersive” dining experience including the opportunity to view the hot pastries being created from start to finish thanks to a “doughnut theater” spanning the shop. The experience will begin with the mixing of the donuts before the treats are run through a glaze waterfall

Guests can enjoy their donuts in stadium-style seating for the perfect view and even do some shopping after eating, as the store will feature exclusive merchandise celebrating New York City and Krispy Kreme.

“Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world,” Michael Tattersfield, CEO and president of the North Carolina-based doughnut chain, said in a press release. “In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts — and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!”

Krispy Kreme’s new store will also accommodate guests who don’t have time to sit and eat with an exterior walk-up window, an interior “grab-and-go” counter and pre-packed assorted dozens and coffee.

The store is expected to be the busiest Krispy Kreme in the world.

