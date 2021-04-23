Krispy Kreme Brings Back Fan-Favorite Flavor for Spring

✖

Krispy Kreme fans now have a new option when ordering from the famed doughnut chain, as Krispy Kreme has officially brought back fan-favorite strawberry glazed doughnuts for a limited time. Krispy Kreme announced on Thursday that the flavor will return on April 26 with two options to choose from, Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Glazed Original Filled Strawberry Kreme.

Strawberry Glazed is the chain's original glazed doughnut "transformed by a vibrant strawberry glaze with fresh strawberry flavor," while Strawberry Glazed Original Filled Strawberry Kreme is a strawberry glazed doughnut filled with a strawberry cream filling. Naturally, both doughnut are a bright pink. While Krispy Kreme always keeps its beloved original glazed doughnut on rotation, the chain does experiment with other glazes, and the strawberry flavor first made its debut last year. Its return is limited, and will conclude on May 6.

We've got some sweet news...STRAWBERRY GLAZE is coming BACK for a limited time‼️ Starting Mon 4/26 thru Thurs 5/6, run to your closest participating shop for 🍓 glaze craze! Participating US & CAN shops only. 4/26 thru 5/6. While supplies last. All info- https://t.co/JrlGZuvgDR pic.twitter.com/NDAyFkg8ab — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 22, 2021

The two strawberry offerings debuted as part of a springtime trio that also included key lime and lemon and were only sold between April 28 and May 1, 2020. "Last year, fans couldn’t get enough of Strawberry Glaze and have been asking for it to come back ever since," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release, via Delish. "So we’re bringing it back. Hurry in and enjoy!"

The return of the strawberry glaze comes after Krispy Kreme concluded its limited-run of Oreo glazed doughnuts on April 18. On Friday, April 23, visitors will be able to pick up a chocolate glazed doughnut for one day only. If you're more in the mood for one of Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnuts, you could get one for free if you bring your COVID-19 vaccination card. Krispy Kreme announced in March that for the rest of the year, customers who display a free COVID-19 vaccination card can receive a free glazed doughnut every day.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "...Providing free Original Glazed doughnuts to those who get vaccinated is just another gesture that Krispy Kreme hopes sweetens people's lives as the country accelerates to put this virus behind us."