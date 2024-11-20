Knott’s Berry Farm Strands Customers on Malfunctioned Ride for Hours

Twenty-two visitors at Knott’s Berry Farm had a harrowing experience Monday afternoon when the Southern California theme park’s Sol Spin ride malfunctioned, leaving them suspended in midair for approximately two and a half hours, according to AP News.

The incident began around 2:00 p.m. when the attraction, which features six independently spinning arms that elevate riders more than six stories high, experienced “technical difficulties” and stopped mid-cycle. Park staff managed to evacuate all passengers by 4:30 p.m., following established emergency procedures from both the manufacturer and park safety protocols, per The Washington Post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aerial footage captured riders suspended at various angles, with some kicking their legs while waiting for rescue. Though some guests were positioned horizontally, none were trapped upside down. After being lowered to safety, several riders appeared to struggle with mobility, with at least one requiring wheelchair assistance, reports the outlet. Multiple local television stations broadcasted the dramatic scene as rescue efforts continued throughout the afternoon.

Two female guests were transported to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” according to park representatives per AP News. While county fire officials were present on standby, park personnel handled the rescue operation independently, demonstrating their emergency response capabilities.

Teenage riders interviewed by ABC 7 Los Angeles described “panicking” while stuck in “weird positions.” The park offered compensation to affected guests in the form of park passes, though the exact cause of the malfunction remains unclear. The incident left many visitors shaken but ultimately safe.

The Sol Spin, marketed on Knott’s Berry Farm’s website as “one for the brave,” typically provides guests with “a real sense of being airborne while suspended and flipping above the ground.” The thrill ride’s normal operation involves rotating passengers in multiple directions while suspended high above the ground, creating an intense experience for adventure-seeking parkgoers.

A park spokesperson confirmed to AP News that the evacuation was conducted according to both the ride manufacturer’s specifications and the park’s own emergency protocols. The incident drew significant media attention, with local television stations providing aerial coverage of the rescue operation as it unfolded throughout the afternoon, highlighting the challenges faced by both trapped guests and rescue personnel.