Kirstie Alley Claps Back at ‘Chimers’ Who Shamed Her for Praising Donald Trump

Kirstie Alley is clapping back at her haters after she caught heat from followers when she praised President Donald Trump for “leading in a manner needed” when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Her tweet read, “Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you.”

After some fans expressed their dismay, she took to Twitter once again to relay that calls these people “chimers” saying “they ALWAYS chime in when u are speaking to someone else.”

You can tell a lot about people who belittle you for your views and beliefs, when u aren’t even TALKING TO THEM! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 My bestie and I call these people CHIMERS ..they ALWAYS chime in when u are speaking to someone else 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RmrS64LM0J — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

Her tweet that was also sent with a wind chime GIF, received both praise and dislikes among Twitter users. One person managed to spell her name wrong, but still showed her support writing, “We love you Kristie! Keep being who you are.”

Another person said, “I was afraid your tweet thanking Trump would have the trolls coming after you. Always speak your truth.”

Your. A beautiful person!! DONT LET the. Haters get to you!!! ..I got your back!!! 😉 — kristencanale@gmail.com (@kristencanale) March 24, 2020

Thank you for being a strong voice for all Patriotic Americans. We love you. — Don_Nocket (@ggordangordan) March 24, 2020

Although, not all comments were in her favor. One person said, “Bless your heart,” attached to a picture of Alley.

“The whole country is affected…not just you and your bestest bestie….grow up,” someone else wrote.

Guess what, Twitter isn’t for one on one conversations send a note. Otherwise we’ll just assume you want the attention on a public platform and chime on. — Patti Kolb (@pattikolb) March 24, 2020

After the entire world was urged to go into quarantine following the coronavirus pandemic, Trump is now hinting at opening America back up following the 15 day social distancing plan ends.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. We’re not going to let the cure be worse than the problem. At the end of the 15-day period, we’ll make a decision as to which way we want to go,” Trump said during the daily coronavirus briefing.