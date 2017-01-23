Kim Zolciak and Daughter Brielle Flaunt Toned Tummies on Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! Both Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann both bared their bodies in separate Instagrams on Sunday.
While Zolciak posted her midriff-revealing snap while wearing sweatpants from the comfort of her closet, Biermann’s post was a bikini pic from the Bahamas.
Videos by PopCulture.com
In the caption, Zolciak said she the sweatpants and tank top combo has been her look for five years. “Sooooo unless I’m working … filming I mean or entertaining guests I wear this EVERY SINGLE DAY!” the Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, said. “The second I can I put this hot little number on I do! I have worn this ‘look’ for 5 years ever since I was pregnant with Kj!”
Check out that toned tummy!
Sooooo unless I’m working … filming I mean or entertaining guests I wear this EVERY SINGLE DAY! The second I can I put this hot little number on I do! I have worn this “look” for 5 years ever since I was pregnant with Kj! Thx to La Perla for the comfy pants, UGG for my comfy yet can leave the house in them slippers and ATM tanks (rolling the tank up for ya to make it a little sexier! #LetsNotForgetMyRobe #ThatsMyFavoriteAccessory I know how much my girls enjoy this look
>> Read more: Moms Everywhere Can Relate to Kim Zolciak’s Hilarious Snapchat Incident
Brielle, on the other hand, peered over her shades while flaunting her toned body in an orange bikini in the clear Caribbean waters.
The 19-year-old quoted rapper Lil Yachty lyrics in her caption: “when i go on vacay i might rent out the bahamas”.
For a tummy like Zolciak’s and Biermann’s, check out this Crop Top Belly workout video below!