Kim Zolciak and Daughter Brielle Flaunt Toned Tummies on Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! Both Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann both bared their bodies in separate Instagrams on Sunday.

While Zolciak posted her midriff-revealing snap while wearing sweatpants from the comfort of her closet, Biermann’s post was a bikini pic from the Bahamas.

In the caption, Zolciak said she the sweatpants and tank top combo has been her look for five years. “Sooooo unless I’m working … filming I mean or entertaining guests I wear this EVERY SINGLE DAY!” the Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, said. “The second I can I put this hot little number on I do! I have worn this ‘look’ for 5 years ever since I was pregnant with Kj!”

Check out that toned tummy!

Brielle, on the other hand, peered over her shades while flaunting her toned body in an orange bikini in the clear Caribbean waters.

when i go on vacay i might rent out the bahamas – @lilyachty A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Dec 4, 2016 at 1:19pm PST

The 19-year-old quoted rapper Lil Yachty lyrics in her caption: “when i go on vacay i might rent out the bahamas”.

