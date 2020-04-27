Kim Jong-un's Reported Death Has People Weighing in on His Sister, Potential Successor Kim Yo-jong

After increased speculation about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, his sister Kim Yo-jong became the center of attention on social media. It is not clear who would succeed Kim if he dies, but it has been speculated that Yo-jong would be tapped as Kim does not have any children old enough to take the job.

Kim, who is believed to be 36, had surgery earlier this month. The procedure reportedly did not go well, and there was speculation Kim was brain dead or possibly even deceased. As getting information from North Korea is difficult for any media outlet, none of these reports could be independently verified. South Korea's current position is that Kim is "alive and well," reports CNN. Speculation about his health has been going on since he missed an event celebrating his grandfather's birthday on April 15. The South Korea website Daily NK reported Kim had a cardiovascular procedure on April 12, citing an unnamed North Korea source.

"Our government position is firm," Moon Chung-in, a foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told CNN. "Kim Jong Un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected."