Internet Freaks Over ‘Killer Clown’ Suspect Arrested After 27 Years

A 54-year-old Virginia woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly dressed as a clown and shot her boyfriend’s wife in the head — a crime that went unsolved for nearly 30 years.

Sheila Keen Warren was put behind bars in Washington County, Virginia, after a grand jury indicted her on the charge of first-degree murder in August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shared in a statement Tuesday.

For the “Killer Clown” crime which occurred in 1990, Keen Warren allegedly put on an orange wig, bulb nose and white face paint with a smile before going to Marlene Warren’s Florida home with flowers and two balloons, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

When Marlene opened the door, she was met with the gifts and at least one gunshot to the face. The suspect then calmly climbed into a White Chrysler LeBaron and fled the scene, leaving the flowers and balloons behind.

The victim died two days later at a local hospital. But before her death, she told her family that she wanted to leave Michael, but was afraid that he would kill her.

Crime of passion:

As for the internet’s reaction to this cold case-turned-solved mystery, people are feeling a variety of emotions. Some were shocked by the way Keen Warren’s motive played out in the time that followed the twisted crime.

She married the husband of the woman she killed. ⚡️ “Arrest made over 27-year-old killer clown case”https://t.co/xblWh0wEmK — Lovita Alizé Jenkins (@MyT_Mouse76) September 27, 2017

Police focused in on Keen Warren as a suspect just three months after the crime as they learned of her connection to Marlene’s husband, Michael Warren. They believed Michael was having an affair with Keen Warren and later discovered she worked for his car dealership. Other employees said the pair took long lunches together and Michael began paying the woman’s rent earlier in 1990.

A local costume shop also contacted police to report that a woman had purchased the clown costume and accessories two days before the killing. Two store clerks picked Keen Warren out of a photo lineup.

She was also identified by Public store clerks who say she picked up flowers and balloons about 90 minute before the crime, the Sentinel reports.

“the suspected killer clown married the victim’s husband” how long until the movie about this gets made — Juli (@Julisteamer) September 27, 2017

Though there was striking evidence against Keen Warren, the case went cold. She and Michael married in 2002 and lived in Tennessee, where they ran a restaurant together.

Wrapped up:

Others were happy the cold case was reopened and wrapped up nearly 30 years after the unfortunate crime of passion was commited.

In these crazy times, I’m not sure there is any better news story than DNA solves 27 year old Florida Clown Killer case. https://t.co/z0S7svq2tP — Carolyn Kellogg (@paperhaus) September 26, 2017

The cold case was reopened in 2014, and the use of DNA evidence was used to charge Keen Warren with the murder of her now-husband’s late wife.

“I didn’t think that it would ever happen; there’s always hope, but I’d prefer to have her instead,” Marlene Warren’s mother, Shirley Twing, told the Sentinel on Tuesday.

Woman arrested in 27-year-old Florida killer clown case..as time evolves less n less peeps get away w/?makes me glad https://t.co/LbFmnyX9zE — jay vee (@oso1mex) September 27, 2017

“It feels good that they found [the killer], but it’s taking me back to the memory of it and it’s kind of hard. I feel like crying now, but I’m glad it’s over.”

Connection to Stephen King’s ‘IT’:

Others point out the similarity between the crime’s timeline and details and Stephen King’s IT.

Yo this is Trippy. Stephen Kings “IT” was released in 1990 and “IT” is said to awaken every 27 years.And this killer clown is caught in 2017 https://t.co/prn8sISyKg — GabΞ? (@RatPackGang) September 27, 2017

The bizarre killing rocked the Florida town in which it occurred and left local kids afraid of clowns, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Florida police just solved and made an arrest on a 27 year old killer clown case.



Pennywise appears ever 27 years…



Coincidence? ??? — Ben Lewandowski (@AwkwardBenny) September 27, 2017

Freaked reactions:

Between the “Killer Clown” case update and IT hitting theaters, some people just can’t handle what’s to come this Halloween season.

Others went as far as to issue warnings for those who think 2017 is an appropriate time to slip into a clown costume for fun.

I swear to God, if this killer clown craze starts coming up again ?… — #Halloweeen2018 (@2018_myers) September 27, 2017