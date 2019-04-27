Son Finds Electric Razor and Uses It on Siblings’ Hair, Mom’s Reaction Is Priceless

Kids get into some crazy things when their parents aren’t looking. One mom learned the hard way not to take her eyes of her children for a second, especially when clippers are within reach. As reported by Bored Panda, nurse Stephanie Plucknette recently shared a video online after an accident involving her three young kids that will leave you in stitches.

Plucknette was getting ready for work when she found the youngsters playing with an electric razor. Bored Panda reported her eldest son, Teddy, found the buzzer plugged in and went to town on his two younger siblings’ heads. The result was one part horror, and two parts hilarity.

The mom-of-three revealed in the video via conversations with her younger children that Teddy took the razor to his own head first, and then started on his siblings. He shaved the top portion of his head and left his sister, Eloise, with a massive bald spot between her two high ponytails. The youngest of the three children, another boy, was left with several bald patches all over his head. Plucknette asked Eloise if she was a fan of her big brother’s handywork, to which she replied, “No.”

“She said she liked me doing that a lot and I did it and we wanted to show you,” Teddy said of his haircuts.

The original video was posted to Plucknette’s Instagram, and quickly became a viral sensation. She’s gained a ton of followers as a result, and received a lot of positive feedback from the video. Plucknette’s hilarious video was shared on Twitter by someone who saw it online, and it was shared more than 200,000 times.

Y’all, my nephew found the electric shaver and went wild 😂😂😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qdPbwYzs10 — Ian Hagadorn (@itsiannn) April 13, 2019

“Those are the freshest trims I’ve ever seen in my life,” one Twitter user joked.

“Noooooooo lol,” another replied.

“Too funny. I applaud the young lad for those exploits,” a third said in a tweet.

Speaking with the Democrat & Chronicle, Plucknette said her initial reaction was shock. But after absorbing what happened, she told the outlet she realized, “it’s just hair.”

“My first reactions was ‘No, no, no’ and I started crying,” she said, adding that she got on the phone with her husband, who’s in the Air Force, after the incident and he calmed her down. “He first asked who died. … He assured me it was just hair and it would grow. He’s always the calming force and voice of reason.”

She appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the video went viral, and spoke in depth about how Teddy got ahold of the buzzer in the first place. Plucknette owned her part in the mishap, revealing that she forgot she “left the clippers outside because I shaved the dog earlier.”