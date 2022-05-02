KFC Unveils Perfect Gift for Mother's Day With the Kentucky Fried Buckquet

✖

KFC and ProFlowers have teamed up, for those still looking for a Mother's Day gift, to introduce the Kentucky Fried Buckquet (pronounced buck*kay), a DIY floral arrangement to accompany the Sides Lovers Meal. When assembled, the Kentucky Fried Buckquet can include KFC Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken, expertly skewered and tucked into a vase alongside a bouquet of a dozen multi-colored roses delivered just in time for Mother's Day.

Customers can order a KFC Sides Lovers Meal online through KFC's mobile app or website between May 1 and May 3 for Mother's Day weekend (or whenever they plan to celebrate). They will receive a free promo code to redeem a Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit from Proflowers.com delivered directly to them.

A Kentucky Fried Buckquet Kit from Proflowers includes 12 colorful roses, a glass vase, a KFC vase applique, eight skewers (used for KFC's fried chicken that's not included in the kit), and a Mother's Day card, Chew Boom reports. After receiving the order of fried chicken from KFC via Quick Pick-Up, assemble the Buckquet and present it to a special mother. The Kentucky Fried Buckquets must be redeemed by Thursday, May 5 at 2:00 p.m. E.T. and can only be delivered in the continental U.S. between Tuesday, May 3 and Friday, May 6.

In February, the company also collaborated with Pillow Pets, not for a meal but a giant chicken sandwich-sized pillow. The $99.99 three-foot pad is available to order at PillowPets.com. "We set a new standard for modern comfort food with the introduction of our KFC Chicken Sandwich last year," Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S., said in a statement. "Now fans can snuggle up with the sandwich they love the most, thanks to our KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler!"

Additionally, KFC announced two new sandwich meal deals to accompany the pillow. The Sandwiches and Sides meal has four KFC Chicken Sandwiches and a choice of two large sides. The Sandwiches and Tenders meal comes with a half-gallon beverage bucket, four KFC Chicken Sandwiches, six Extra Crispy Tenders, two large sides, and four biscuits.

KFC has lent its name to some peculiar products in the past. It has been offering the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog by Enviro-Log since 2018. These logs give a house the smell of a KFC restaurant, and they are still available from Walmart.com. KFC launched Beyond Fried Chicken nationwide in January as a new food product offering to offer guests a plant-based alternative. The chicken is available in a six- or 12-piece order a la carte or as part of a combo with dipping sauces. Kevin Hochman, KFC U.S. president, told CNBC the company is moving towards more plant-based proteins."This is really about where the customer is going; they want to eat more plant-based proteins," Hochman said. "It's January, so it's a time of New Year's resolutions and wanting to do something different in your diet."