KFC-Scented Fire Logs Still Exist, and You Can Buy Them Right Now

Colonel Sanders is giving fans an extra special gift this Christmastime. This holiday season, as you gather with family and friends for Christmas celebrations, fill the air with the mouth-watering scent of KFC. Five years after the beloved fast food fried chicken chain first brought the scent of its his iconic blend of 11 herbs and spices straight to homes nationwide, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is still available to purchase.

Described as "the perfect accessory for any winter gathering," the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog was first introduced back in 2018. The unique item is meant to smell exactly like the Colonel's secret recipe, with research reported in Psychology Today finding that the smells trigger areas in the brain strongly linked to memory, meaning the firelog can have you feeling as though you are sitting in your nearest KFC restaurant.

(Photo: KFC)

"At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken," Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO, said in a press release at the time. "Now, this winter we're bringing all the things we love – family, friends and fried chicken – together around the fire with our scented firelog."

Thanks to the unusual and admittedly bizarre concept, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog instantly became a covetable holiday tradition, and five years later, the chain is still giving fans the opportunity to fill their homes with the smell of fried chicken. This 2023 holiday season, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is available to purchase on both Amazon and Walamrt. On Amazon, you can grab the five-pound firelog, which can burn up to two-and-a-half to three hours, for $32.94. The log, which you can purchase here, is available for free Prime delivery. Fans can save a few bucks by purchasing the firelog on Walmart, where it can be picked up for $24.55. You can purchase the the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog on Walmart here.

One thing KFC fans can't grab this holiday season is a chance for a free stay at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin. During the 2021 season, anyone who purchased a firelog had the chance to win a Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin getaway. The 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin, surrounded by 200-acres of a protected nature reserve, was described as a "truly once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation giveaway." Fans had the chance to win a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in the cabin, which was decorated with KFC Bucket lamp posts, a classic Colonel throw blanket, and, of course, stocked with KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs.