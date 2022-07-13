Cheesy KFC Item Returns to the Menu

Kentucky Fried Chicken, a.k.a. KFC, has a new mouthwatering classic that's back on the menu. Chew Boom reports that customers can now order fan-favorite bowls via an exclusive digital offer on the KFC mobile app and KFC.com. Initiated on Monday, July 11, the $5 KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl features KFC's rich and creamy cheddar mac & cheese topped with crispy popcorn chicken, and a sprinkle of a three-cheese blend is available again. It was first introduced in 2019. Additionally, there's a new Spicy KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl featuring KFC's spicy, smoky Nashville Hot sauce. Both options can be enjoyed at the same value-bowl price of $5. If customers are really hungry, they can make it a combo by adding a side of KFC's Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink for an upcharge.

The offer isn't lasting long. Participating KFC locations offer free delivery on orders placed via the KFC mobile app or KFC.com through July 24, 2022. The return of the popular item was all due to customers' requests. "We aim to please, so we were thrilled to bring back the cheese – Mac & Cheese Bowls, that is," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. in an official statement. "This meal is the epitome of hearty goodness and un-BOWL-eavable value, at $5 for a limited time." The official restaurant release of the bowls will take place on July 18.

The item went off the menu, much to fans' surprise. In 2019 upon its release, KFC headquarters promised it would be around for some time. "Mac and Cheese has a [big] following, and bowl food is a trend that isn't going away anytime soon," KFC CMO Andrea Zahumensky said in 2019, per Thrillist. "So, it made perfect sense to call up a favorite side dish to the big leagues, in a way that only we could, with Mac and Cheese Bowls."