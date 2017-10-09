Some KFC Locations Are Selling the Double Down Without Bacon and Customers Are Upset

KFC’s Double Down is somewhat of an infamous item in the fast food world, and the restaurant chain has brought the sandwich back in the UK. However, it seems some customers aren’t happy after receiving their sandwiches sans bacon.

The Sun reports that KFC is running a trial in 106 of its stores across the UK to test the success of halal food, which would result in bacon-less Double Downs at said stores.

Videos by PopCulture.com

KFC’s website shares that all non-halal products have been removed from the locations in question, which includes bacon and other pork products.

@KFC_UKI just got home from my East Ham branch. NO BACON in my DOUBLE DOWN! Not happy customer. Why no bacon as advertised on the board pic? pic.twitter.com/sCCzPN4gZm — Freddie Scott (@Hopton2470) October 9, 2017

@KFC_UKI Three of us went to your Manchester Arndale branch excited for the Double Down burger and not one of them had bacon in! — Brett Lea (@BrettLea1) October 9, 2017

The Double Down consists of bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and barbecue sauce sandwiched between two breaded chicken fillets, which serve as the sandwich’s “buns.”

Along with the lack of bacon, some customers have expressed annoyance at being charged the same price for a fully stocked sandwich.

Half way into it and no bacon. I’m so seriously upset with this. I paid for what is advertised. #doubledown #nobaconinmine @KFC_UKI help pic.twitter.com/UquLQ87z7f — Freddie Scott (@Hopton2470) October 9, 2017

@KFC_UKI_Help Bought the double down today it was good. Would’ve been better if it had the bacon I paid for in it 🤔 — Kiarna (@OfficialKiarna) October 9, 2017

An Arabic word for “permitted” or “allowed,” halal is generally used to describe the process of dealing with meat in Islamic culture, with tradition requiring an animal to be killed while alive and healthy with the recitation of an Islamic blessing.

“There’s been so much excitement for the Double Down since it first launched to the US in 2010. It’s sold out in every country that it’s been released in, so we’re anticipating it’ll be a sell-out success here in the UK,” Jack Hinchliffe, Innovation Director at KFC UK & Ireland, said of the sandwich, according to the Independent.

Photo Credit: KFC