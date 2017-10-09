Some KFC Locations Are Selling the Double Down Without Bacon and Customers Are Upset

Trending

KFC’s Double Down is somewhat of an infamous item in the fast food world, and the restaurant chain has brought the sandwich back in the UK. However, it seems some customers aren’t happy after receiving their sandwiches sans bacon.

The Sun reports that KFC is running a trial in 106 of its stores across the UK to test the success of halal food, which would result in bacon-less Double Downs at said stores.

KFC’s website shares that all non-halal products have been removed from the locations in question, which includes bacon and other pork products.

The Double Down consists of bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and barbecue sauce sandwiched between two breaded chicken fillets, which serve as the sandwich’s “buns.”

Along with the lack of bacon, some customers have expressed annoyance at being charged the same price for a fully stocked sandwich.

An Arabic word for “permitted” or “allowed,” halal is generally used to describe the process of dealing with meat in Islamic culture, with tradition requiring an animal to be killed while alive and healthy with the recitation of an Islamic blessing.

“There’s been so much excitement for the Double Down since it first launched to the US in 2010. It’s sold out in every country that it’s been released in, so we’re anticipating it’ll be a sell-out success here in the UK,” Jack Hinchliffe, Innovation Director at KFC UK & Ireland, said of the sandwich, according to the Independent.

Photo Credit: KFC

