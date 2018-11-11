KFC Raises the Bar With New Chicken and Waffles Meal

KFC is bringing the Southern staple Chicken and Waffles nationwide, and will start rolling out the menu item next week.

The Yum! Brands fast food chain announced it will be bringing the Chicken and Waffles meal across the country between next week and Dec. 31. The item was tested in North Carolina locations in June and July, and was apparently a big success.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our famous extra crispy, savory fried chicken atop a Belgian Liege-style waffle, with the finishing touch of classic Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, makes for a scrumptious dish I’d put up against versions at upscale restaurants, but we’re offering it at a price just about anyone can afford,” Andrea Zahumensky, KFC Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement, reports the New York Daily News. “And it can be enjoyed at KFCs across the country for brunch, lunch or dinner.”

KFC said the waffles will be made with pearl sugar imported from Belgium to give it a sweet and crunchy texture.

The meal will be available in several different options. The $5.49 meal will have a waffle topped with Extra Crispy Fried Chicken or Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders with Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup on the side. For $7.99, you can get a Big Basket meal with an extra waffle and more chicken pieces.

The $5.99 sandwich option will have pieces of the new sweet-heat Hot Honey Fried Chicken between two waffles. You can also get the sandwich as part of a $7.99 meal, along with a drink and potato wedges.

KFC, like so many other fast food chains around the world, has introduced plenty of menu changes in the past year. In June, the chain joined the pickle juice trend by introducing a sandwich with fried chicken tossed in a pickle-juice-based sauce.

In March, KFC introduced a Waffle Double Down sandwich, but only in Canada. The sandwich, a variation of the Double Down, features two fried chicken fillets with a Belgian waffle and Canadian maple aioli sauce between them. In other words, it is an inverted version of the Chicken and Waffles sandwich soon to be offered to U.S. customers.

“The Double Down is our most talked about and demanded menu item in Canada, so we wanted to do something special exclusively for Canadian fans,” Samantha Redman, KFC Canada chief marketing officer, said in March. “We know fans have been craving chicken and waffles on our menu, and we’re happy to provide this unique take on the trendy food pairing. The maple aioli sauce is a sweet nod to KFC’s Canadian fans.”

KFC has also been changing up its marketing, frequently enlisting new celebrity spokespeople to play Colonel Sanders in commercials. In August, they signed Game of Thrones actor Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane and Seinfeld star Jason Alexander to play the Colonel for different TV spots.

Photo credit: KFC