Chick-fil-A Is Testing out Pizza

A signature Chicken sandwich isn't the only thing Chick-fil-A customers can look forward to. The casual dining spot is gearing up for a rollout of personal pizzas customers will be able to order. The signature pizza will be topped with a chicken nugget, pickle, and Chick-fil-A sauce topped number. It was originally tested as a spinoff concept called Little Blue Menu, and opened in College Park, Maryland near Washington, D.C., in 2023. The menu name is said to be an homage to the blue menus Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy had on the tables at his first restaurant in Georgia, Eat This, Not That! Reported, as noted by The New York Post. The location has also secretly tested out burgers, Brussels sprouts, and chicken wings.

Several personal pies will be available on the new pie menu. The Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie The classic Chick-fil-A pizza comes tossed with Mozzarella cheese topped with chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets, drizzled with Chick-fil-A Sauce, and served with pickles. The Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie comes with Mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned-to-perfection sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets, buffalo sauce, creamy house-made ranch dressing drizzles, and a dusting of zesty lemon pepper seasoning. The Cheese Pizza Pie is a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, baked to bubbly perfection. The Pepperoni Pizza Pie is a tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with savory pepperoni. The Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie is as signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with a medley of pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms, and red bell peppers. The Pepperoni Pizza 'Round A twist is the chain's take on a calzone but round and stuffed with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni, baked to the perfect golden-brown crisp.

The chain recently announced a special limited-time menu of a variety of items back in January. They brought back the Mango Passion Sunjoy alongside the debut of three new tropical beverages for customers to try: Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.