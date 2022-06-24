Ketchup Popsicles Spark Strong Response From Social Media

Canadian ketchup brand French's has unleashed a ketchup-flavored popsicle in honor of summer, and it's sparked some strong sections from social media users. Dubbed the "Frenchsicle," the unusual treat will only be available in select pop-up locations on Thursday. The controversial popsicle is part of a collaboration between French's and Happy Pops, a Canadian ice pops company that usues natural, gluten-free ingredients for their products.

"I love creating innovative treats that appeal to Canada's diverse tastes," says Happy Pops founder Leila Keshavjee in a press release from French's. "I started Happy Pops to bring all-natural, handcrafted [flavor] to Canadians, so French's locally-grown ketchup is a perfect pairing. I can't wait for people to try this condiment-turned-popsicle." Trevor Squires — Country Manager, for McCormick & Company, Canada — added, "This year we're bringing the fun back to summer with the Frenchsicle. It's exciting to celebrate local food and [flavor]; from the roots of the Frenchsicle, made with 100 [percent] Canadian tomatoes, to our Happy Pops partnership." Scroll down to see what social media users are saying about the bizarre popsicle!