Kensington Palace Reveals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Page Boys and Bridesmaids

Kensington Palace has officially announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids and page boys for the royal wedding.

According to an official press release from Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to be surrounded by children when they tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, the soon-to-be newlyweds having chosen children between the ages of two and seven to help them celebrate their big day.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Among the little ones chosen are Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, marking their second time taking on the royal duty. Both Charlotte and George served as bridesmaid and page boy in aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.

Princess Charlotte will be joining five other little bridesmaids, including 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem, daughter of Nicholas and Alice van Cutsem; Markle’s goddaughters Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7; 4-year-old Ivy Mulroney, daughter of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney; and Prince Harry’s goddaughter, 2-year-old Zalie Warren.

Along with Prince George, the three other page boys include Prince Harry’s godson, 6-year-old Jasper Dyer; and 7-year-old sons of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney.

It had previously been reported that Markle had decided against choosing friends to be apart of her bridal party and that she had instead chosen children.

“The bridesmaids and page boys are all children. Ms Markle will not have a maid of honour. She has a very close group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the other,” a spokesman for Markle and Harry told The Daily Mail.

“They have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there with her the day before in London,” the spokesman continued. “She will be pleased to have their support on the day, but they have no official role.”

The troupe of children will join the royal couple when they say “I do” on May 19.

The events will kick off at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET), with guests arriving at Windsor Castle. The actual wedding ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET). The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, after which time Harry and Meghan will make their first public appearance as newlyweds as they process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry’s charities gathered in the Cloister.

Shortly after that, the royal newlyweds will make their last public appearance, following a 25-minute carriage ride, as they leave Windsor Castle and head to Frogmore House for an evening reception.