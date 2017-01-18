Kelly Clarkson Made Her Husband Get a Vasectomy: ‘This Will Never Happen to Me Again’

After her appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week, we already knew Kelly Clarkson was killing it just five months postpartum. Between having her second daughter, losing the baby weight, and publishing her new children’s book, Kelly’s life sounds pretty fab right about now.

What we didn’t know was that both she and her husband Brandon Blackstock are both “fixed” — aka never having kids again.

“I was literally pregnant with Remi, and I was like, ‘You are getting fixed. This will never happen to me again,’” she said on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show. “If something happens, it’s a miracle of God. I literally told my OBGYN on the table while open, ‘If I get pregnant again, I will find you!’”

