Kate and Pippa Middleton’s Former London Apartment Hits the Market for $2.5 Million

Royal watchers now have the chance to live in an apartment fit for a future queen.

The apartment where Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa lived together in West London before she became the Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly hit the market, according to U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times.

Originally purchased by the Middleton sisters’ parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, in 2002 for £780,000, the three-bedroom flat now has an asking price of £1.95 million, or about $2.5 million, meaning that the owners could make a profit of over £1 million.

According to a listing for the property by Knight Frank, the flat, located in the “heart of Old Chelsey,” features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and one “reception room spread out through three floors.

After entering on the first floor, an “internal set of stairs” takes guests to the second floor, where the double reception room, kitchen, and guest bathroom are located. The master en-suite is located on the third floor and overlooks the picturesque “Justice walk and over the chimney pots of Old Chelsea.” The floor also boasts two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“The front of the building faces east to west, providing lovely morning light and this continues throughout the day, as the sun beams through the reception room into the afternoon,” according to the listing.

Middleton now resides in Kensington Palace’s 20-bedroom Apartment 1a with her husband, Prince William, and their three children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months. Meanwhile, sister Pippa recently wed hedge-fund multimillionaire James Matthews, who she, along with their 4-month-old son, Arthur, live with in a mansion not far from Kensington Palace.

The royal Palace is soon to have one extra apartment space open, as Kensington Palace recently announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to move out of the palace and instead into Frogmore Cottage before the birth of their first child. The home boasts 10-bedrooms and was gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” the announcement read. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office will remain located at Kensington Palace.