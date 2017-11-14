Kate Middleton's Uncle Admits to Punching Wife After Altercation

Kate Middleton's uncle has admitted to punching his wife in the face after the couple got into an altercation on the street in October, The Sun reports.

Gary Goldsmith, 52, admitted to attacking Julie-Ann Goldsmith outside their home in Wimpole Street, London, at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 13, pleading guilty to one count of assault by beating at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Kate Shilton told the court that the couple's taxi driver, Daniel Shepherd, reported Julie-Ann falling after her husband hit her with what Shepherd described as a "left hook."

"The argument took place in the back of a taxi," Shilton said. "They both got out of the taxi and he (Shepherd) describes Mrs. Goldsmith slapping her husband to the face. He then describes how Mr. Goldsmith punches her hard in the face using a left hook."

"Mrs. Goldsmith has then fallen backwards," Shilton continued. "He says 'She appears to be unconscious, she isn't moving.'"

Julie-Ann remained on the ground with her eyes closed for about 15 seconds before getting up, becoming upset and beginning to cry. Gary reportedly tried to get her to go into the house but Julie-Ann asked Shepherd to call the police.

Gary told officers he had pushed his wife hard with his left hand but denied using a "left hook." Gary's charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, but he was told he would not face a custodial sentence and will be sentenced at a later date.

Gary is the younger brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.

