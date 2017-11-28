Kate Middleton Weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Engagement

Just a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge has given her opinion on the news, revealing that she is “absolutely thrilled” for the couple.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” she told reporters Tuesday at the Foundling Museum in London, where she was learning about the way the museum uses art to support and engage children and vulnerable families, PEOPLE reports. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clarence House announced in a statement Monday Morning that Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, were engaged, writing “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The couple began dating after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. The relationship quickly blossomed into something more, and after only two dates, the Prince invited the American actress to join him on holiday in Botswana, a moment that has been commemorated in the engagement ring that Harry designed himself, which features a center stone from Botswana flanked by two smaller stones from Princes Diana’s collection.

Markle is set to walk down the aisle in spring 2018 and the couple will be living in Nottingham Palace after the royal wedding.