Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Public Appearance in First Post-Chemo Outing

Kate Middleton took another huge step in her return to work on Wednesday with her first official public engagement since she completed her chemotherapy treatment. Middleton and Prince William visited Southport, England to meet with the victims of a violent crime that took place back in July. While it was unannounced, it was Middleton’s first time doing this kind of work since announcing the end of her chemotherapy.

Middleton announced the completion of her treatment in a video message published on Sept. 9, and said that she would be able to return to work in a limited capacity. Since then, she has resumed attending meetings and working in Kensington Palace, and she has been photographed on public outings such as her family’s visit to church near Balmoral, Scotland. Wednesday marked her first real public engagement where she met with the public as a member of the royal family.

The occasion was a serious one, as the people of Southport were devastated by a stabbing on July 29. The crime took place at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class, where three children were killed. They met with the survivors and families of the victims, as well as the local first responders, according to a report by PEOPLE. They all convened at the Southport Community Centre.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the attack and is awaiting trial. In addition to the deceased, 10 other people were injured and were treated back in July. This week, Prince William and Middleton visited Southport to focus on the psychological healing for everyone involved. Wednesday was World Mental Health Day, so the royals listened to the community about how they are processing grief – collectively and individually. They reportedly hoped to show that the monarchy and the rest of the U.K. is behind the town and is eager to support them.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ charitable organization, Royal Foundation, participated in a fundraiser for Southport immediately after the attack. At the time, they also released a public statement of sympathy for the victims, saying: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”

Middleton is reportedly cleared to schedule “light engagements” like this one for the rest of the year, as long as her condition and treatment allows. It’s not clear if future plans will be unscheduled like this one, but insiders said she hopes to attend Remembrance Sunday services on Nov. 10 as well as her annual Christmas carol concert. In the meantime, she has been featured on the schedule of meetings at Windsor Castle more and more since last month, showing that she is eager to return to work.