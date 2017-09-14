Bikini Model Shares Honest Before and After Pics Showing Truth Behind the ‘Perfect’ Instagram

One bikini model and designer wants you to stop comparing yourself to the perfect bodies you see on social media, so she reveals a harsh reality right before your eyes.

Karina Irby, CEO and designer of Moana Bikini, frequently posts snaps sporting the teeny two-pieces from her swimwear line, but many of her captions mention the cellulite on her legs and butt. Irby likes to keep it real, so she took it one step further for her followers.

The 27-year-old posted a before-and-after photoshop photo of herself on Instagram, hoping to show the difference between a real and retouched photo.

In her post, Irby detailed every step of the retouching process from smoothing cellulite to shrinking her waist, all in the name of the perfect “Insta girls” image.

“Let’s play a game? It’s called reality vs Instagram,” she wrote. “Every morning I wake up and scroll though my personal Instagram feed and spy ‘Insta Girls’ posting unrealistic images of themselves. The girls I follow that portray these images have big followings, often with hundreds of thousands of young girls looking up to them as a role models.”

“As I scroll though the comments I find young girls tagging their friends ‘GOALS and ‘OMG WHY DONT I LOOK LIKE THIS’ The truth is these girls don’t looks like this. They look like you, like everyone,” she added.

As Irby’s post continues, she highlights every step of her photo edits to show what it took to achieve “the classic ‘Insta Girl Edit’”, as she calls it.

These alterations included smoothing her skin and cellulite, shrinking her tummy and back, thinning out her arms, quads and neck, rounding her breasts and enlarging and lifting her butt.

“After all these little tweaks, can you notice how my horizon is warped? So many girls are so into how their Insta image is going to be portrayed that they don’t even notice they have warped the background!?,” Irby explained.

The model and fitness enthusiast says it’s time to “get real” about this twisted idea of beauty and focus on loving ourselves. “Ladies, I’m not here to play mean girl towards others. I simply want to #inspire you to love yourself and stop comparing yourselves to unrealistic images online. Look out for the signs of the ‘Insta Girl Edit’ and don’t take social media too seriously. Let’s get real,” she concluded.