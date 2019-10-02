Kamala Harris Wants Donald Trump Suspended on Twitter

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris recently sat down for a conversation with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, and the California Senator told the journalist that she wants Donald Trump suspended on Twitter. Making her case, Harris stated, “The president’s tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up.” She went on to add, “Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today directed at the whistle-blower, directed at so many people, you know, I, frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that he, frankly, should be – his Twitter account should be suspended.

Harris’ comments come after Trump has spent quite a lot of time on Twitter over the past few days, defending himself against the allegations that he attempted to coerce a foreign power into getting involved with the upcoming United States presidential election.

“I think there’s plenty of now evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him,” Harris stated.

“What we see continuously, including in the last 24 hours, is a use of his words, Donald Trump using his words in a way that could subject someone to harm. And if he’s not going to exercise self-restraint, then, perhaps, there should be other mechanisms in place to make sure that his words do not, in fact, harm anyone,” she added.

When asked if she thought that Trump being banned from Twitter would cause an uproar with his supporters, Harris replied, “I’m sure that that will be said, but we have to also agree that when the president of the United States speaks, her words are very powerful and should be used in a way that is not about belittling, much less harming, anyone. And this president has, I think, never fully appreciated that responsibility.”

Trump is currently under impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives, after a whistleblower complaint was filed and released, alleging that he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Biden is currently running for the democratic presidential candidacy, which some have argued makes the situation a case of conspiracy to commit election tampering. At this time, there is no word on whether or not Trump will be officially impeached.