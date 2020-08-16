Kamala Harris Expresses Her Condolences to Donald Trump's Family After Brother Robert Dies: 'We Are Thinking of You'

✖

In light of the news that President Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump passed away, many lawmakers have issued their condolences. Sen. Kamala Harris, who was recently chosen to be Joe Biden's running mate in the upcoming presidential election, sent Trump a message on Twitter regarding the news. Harris echoed Biden's sentiments in the message and noted how she is thinking of the Trump family during this time.

On Twitter, Harris retweeted Biden's statement about Trump's younger brother. In his message, the former vice president said he and his wife, Jill Biden, were sad to learn of Robert's passing. He continued, "I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these." Biden ended his message by writing that his prayers are with the Trump family. Shortly after he posted this tweet, Harris noted that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, join the Bidens in sending their "deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family." She went on to write that they are thinking of Trump and his loved ones during this difficult time.

Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you. https://t.co/j9cVKi8b5A — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2020

The president's younger brother died on Saturday at a hospital in New York City. Trump confirmed the news himself and issued a statement about Robert's passing. "It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," the statement read. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

Robert reportedly died after a bout of failing health, including a sudden hospitalization weeks before his elder brother would issue his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nominee position. The president reportedly visited Robert on Friday, a day before his death. While there has been some speculation as to his cause of death, that information has not been released publicly as of yet. Following this news, the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, spoke out about the loss during his appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday morning. "The president loved his brother very much. He was able to see him the day before yesterday," Kushner said. "His brother was very proud of him and obviously a very tough moment for the president, but he is looking forward to continuing to do great things and make his brother proud."