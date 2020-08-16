✖

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are offering their condolences to Donald Trump after the president's youngest brother, Robert Trump died Saturday night at the age of 71. In a post shared to his official Twitter account Sunday morning, Biden wrote on behalf of him and Jill, expressing how they too understand the pain of losing a family member.

"Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert's passing," Biden wrote in a tweet. "I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all." Biden has felt a gaping loss in recent years following the death of his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

The former vice president also experienced the loss of his wife, Neilia, and 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, who were both killed in a traffic accident on their way to buy a Christmas tree in 1972. His two sons, Hunter and Beau were also injured in the crash. It was five years later that Biden would meet and marry Jill Jacobs. The two would go on to have one daughter, Ashley.

As for Trump's loss, his brother Robert died Saturday at a New York City hospital. "It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," he said in a statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

Trump's brother, Robert died after enduring a season of poor health, including a sudden hospitalization just weeks before the former reality star would give his acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention, set to take place on Aug. 24. The president had visited Robert on Friday night, a day before his death. It is being reported that Robert, who used blood thinners, suffered brain bleeds after a fall per the New York Times. However, a cause of death has not yet been made public.

While appearing on CBS News' Face the Nation Sunday morning, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner offered his condolences as well, sharing what the president is experiencing at the moment. "The president loved his brother very much. He was able to see him the day before yesterday," Kushner said. "His brother was very proud of him and obviously a very tough moment for the president, but he is looking forward to continuing to do great things and make his brother proud."