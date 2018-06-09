Justify Wins the Triple Crown

Justify became the 13th Triple Crown winner in horse racing history on Saturday, winning the 150th Belmont Stakes.

The throughbred’s accomplishment marks the second horse to win the elusive three races in three years, as American Pharoah also took home the tile in 2015. The two horses share the same trainer in Bob Baffert.

Justify snapped an century-old streak back at the 2018 Kentucky Derby by coming the first horse since 1882 to win said race with racing as a 2-year-old, a common age for horses to begin their racing career.

Baffert was confident that the curse, known as the Apollo curse, would be broken before Justify stepped out onto the track.

“It’ll be broken whether it’s this year or whatever. I think it’s changed. In the modern day we don’t get in a rush with these horses,” Baffert told USA Today days before the Derby. “The Apollo curse is something I don’t even think about.”

Several weeks later he competed in the second leg of the three-race trilogy, The Preakness, and won in dominant fashion despite heavy rain and mud slowing the field down.

“It was by far his hardest race,” his jockey Mike Smith said at the time. “A bit of the greenness came out today, but he was also pushed today early on.”

Justify started out hot on Saturday, taking a two-length lead over the rest of the field. He managed to hold off Restoring Hope, a longshot (also owned by Baffert) who pulled into second early on and a late push from Brovazo. His unofficial time was listed at 2 minutes, 28.18 seconds.

Along with Pharoah, Justify now joins the following horses as Triple Crown winners — Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977) and Affirmed (1978). Justify and Slew are the only two horses to enter and win the Triple Crown as undefeated racers.

Smith, at 52-years-old, made history in the process by becoming the oldest jockey in history to win the Triple Crown. His other accomplishments include two Kentucky Derby wins, two Preakness wins and three Belmont wins as well as more than two dozen victories in the Breeders’ Cup.

Smith was all smiles as he and Justify trotted their way to the winner’s circle.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for blessing me with this wonderful day. We’re also blessed we made it back safe, this horse ran a tremendous race. He’s so gifted. He’s sent from Heaven, I tell you what.”

“I can’t describe the emotions going through my body right now,” he continued.