July 4th: 7 Ways to Safely Celebrate

Americans will have to celebrate Independence Day a bit differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While several states have eased precautionary measures as of late, you still need to be mindful of the current, ongoing health crisis if you do choose to celebrate the Fourth of July over the holiday weekend. How exactly can you observe cautiously? There are plenty of different ways in which you can have fun on July 4th while also being as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout this pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have listed ways in which people can keep themselves safe and healthy. On the CDC's official website, they shared that everyone should wash their hands as often as possible and especially when handling food, before touching your face, and after using the restroom. They also said that people should avoid close contact with those who do not live in your household and try to put 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when out in public. The organization also urged people to wear a face covering when out in public, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and to monitor your own health daily.

Of course, you can still keep the CDC's guidelines in mind when celebrating the Fourth of July. In fact, there are many different ways that you can celebrate Independence Day while being as safe and healthy as possible.