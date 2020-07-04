July 4th: Is Target Open?

Considering that many stores are either closed or have reduced hours over the holidays, you might be wondering about whether some of your favorite stores are open during the Fourth of July. Is Target open on July 4th? Luckily, for anyone wanting to get their shopping on, Target stores are indeed open across the country on Independence Day.

According to Newsweek, Target stores around the country will be open on July 4 and they will not be operating with limited hours. Target stores will either be open from either 7-8 a.m. and will close at around 10 p.m. (although, you will want to check out the hours at your local Target to be on the safe side). If you do head to Target, you will likely have to don a mask if you want to enter the store. Target's face mask policy requires those visiting their locations to wear face masks where local authorities have required wearing one in public. All Target employees are required to wear masks while in the stores.

Just a few weeks before this holiday rush, Target announced that they would be raising their minimum wage to $15 per hour. This wage increase will go into effect on July 5 and is set for all U.S. hourly full-time and part-time members at stores, distribution centers, and headquarter locations. Target is also set to give hourly employees a one-time bonus of $200 "for their efforts throughout the pandemic." This change will affect approximately 275,000 Target employees. The company previously implemented a temporary wage increase amidst to account for the pandemic, but the change has since been made permanent.

Target CEO Brian Cornell announced this update in a statement. He also thanked Target employees everywhere for their hard work and said that "in the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work," per Business Insider. He went on to say that even in a situation like the current pandemic that Target's employees "bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year." Cornell added that "everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose and the connection they create with our guests and communities."