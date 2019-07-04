July 4th Celebrations: All the Biggest Fireworks Happening This Independence Day

No July 4th celebration anywhere in the country is complete without a massive fireworks display. Cities and towns across the U.S. go all out on big celebrations, as fireworks displays have been a part of Independence Day celebrations for almost as long as the country has existed.

If your local celebration is not big enough for you, some of America’s major cities are hosting eye-popping displays of patriotism, filled with music and majesty. Some of these displays are also televised, so you can enjoy them in the air-conditioned comfort of home in high definition.

With only hours to go before many of the biggest displays on the East Coast, scroll on for a look at some of the biggest fireworks displays happening this year.

New York City

New York City was the country’s first capital after the Constitution was ratified in 1787 and where President George Washington took the oath of office in 1789. Therefore, the most populated city in the country is the perfect place for a huge fireworks display. This year, Macy’s is once again hosting its iconic fireworks show, with four barges sending off fireworks from the East River, notes USA Today.

If you can’t get a good spot to see the fireworks, there are plenty of other fun activities throughout the city. Coney Island is also hosting the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, which is always a fun event to catch.

Washington, D.C.

The nation’s capital has July 4th celebrations wherever you look, beginning with a parade down Constitution Avenue starting at noon. At the end of the night will be President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” event at the Lincoln Memorial, where he will deliver a speech and military bands will perform. The National Symphony Orchestra will also perform on the Capitol’s West Lawn, with a massive fireworks display at the end.

Nashville

Music City hosted a massive celebration last year, with a quarter of a million people packed into downtown to see a whole afternoon of music performances and events. This year, there will once again be a free concert, with 62,000 shells firing off for 30 minutes while the Nasvhille Symphony Orchestra performs.

This year’s performers include Dylan Scott, Brett Eldreredge, Mac McAnally, Jessy Wilson, Creature Comfort, the Joe West Band and Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume.

New Orleans

If the Nashville celebrations do not offer the kind of music you love, New Orleans’ events provide an alternative. Tee city is hosting a nine-hour free July 4th center at Louis Armstrong titled “Essence in the Park.” Featured performers include Common, The Amours, DJ Jess, Drea Marie, Tanta Boyd-Cannon, Big Freeda and Sheba Songz.

Later on, there is Go Fourth on the River, with more live music in the French Quarter and a fireboat water show on the Mississippi River, where an amazing fireworks display will also be launched.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles residents have plenty of chances to celebrate Independence Day, with parties all over the city. The Hollywood Bowl hosts a fireworks extravaganza, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing. The show does require tickets, which start at $15. Nile Rodgers and CHIC are performing Thursday night.

You can also check out AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. You do have to buy tickets to get into the stadium, but the fireworks can still be seen outside.





Chicago

The Windy City is host a bunch of free events, including a parade, concert and fireworks. Grand Park hosts a traditional concert for patriotic songs, while the Navy Pier on Lake Michigan hosts a day-long party.

Last year, things got chaotic when a storm moved in, and there are storms forecast for tonight. However, authorities are better organized this year, reports CBS Chicago. The Navy Pier parking garage was set up as a shelter if people there get caught in a storm.

“Navy Pier can hold about 60,000 people, and they can all shelter in place at Navy Pier, within the confines of the pier itself. Early notification is something that we’re going to try to get ahead of, and make sure we get the word out,” Office of Emergency Management and Communication executive director Rich Guidice told CBS Chicago.

Granbury, Texas

Granbury, Texas might be a small town of only about 9,000 residents, but USA Today notes that it has gained a reputation as a great place to visit on July 4th. The town, famous for having the cemetery where Davy Crocket is buried, puts on a spectacular fireworks display at the end of the day. They start celebrating with a car show on July 3 and end the party with a free concert on July 6.

San Diego

The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom is an un-missable fireworks display, drawing half a million people every year, notes the Times of San Diego. It all starts at 9 p.m. local time, with fireworks going off from four different barges at the same time.

Accompanying music airs on iHeart Radio’s Star 94.1, Channel 93.3, JAM’N 95.7, 101.5 KGB, ROCK 105.3, NewsRadio 600 KOGO, and XTRA Sports 1360.

Hopefully there will be no repeat of the infamous 2012 disaster.