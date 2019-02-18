Julian Edelman Beard Clippings Charity Auction Already Passed $2K

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman is donating his beard clippings in a charity auction, and the bids have already passed $2,000.

The NFL wide receiver appeared on The Ellen Show recently and shaved off his famous whiskers, with the host now offering them up to the highest bidder.

“Don’t miss your chance to win New England Patriots Star and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman’s beard trimmings shaved on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!” a description of the Charitybuzz campaign reads.

I shaved off #SuperBowl MVP @Edelman11’s beard, and now you can own it! No, seriously. I’m auctioning it off for charity. I’m not gonna ask what you want it for. //t.co/69dmzVCkNv — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 15, 2019

“New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show just days after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII. Edelman, who had been growing out his bountiful beard for the whole season, let Ellen shave his bristles off on the show to raise money for a special charity of his choice,” the overview continues. “Now you can own the hair of this year’s Super Bowl MVP and help raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Boston.”

“The auction includes the trimmings of Edelman’s hair that were shaved off on the show, kept within a resealable zipper storage bag. You’ll also receive a photograph of the trim in progress, autographed by Ellen DeGeneres,” the description adds. “Let’s face it, this unique Super Bowl souvenir will be hair today, gone tomorrow so bid today!”

The beard may be gone, but the party’s still going! This has been an incredible journey. Cap off this amazing season and join in the celebration with your own official Patriots #SuperBowl Championship Gear available at @lids – Find your store here//t.co/C7VKZNEhhh pic.twitter.com/WA67bcLvk3 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 11, 2019

Many people have been taking to social media to comment on the charity auction and Edelman’s new look, with many complimenting the Super Bowl champ on his clean-shaven look.

“Ohhhhhh Julian Edelman. I forgot how insanely hot he is when he had that beard,” one person tweeted.

$2100 for Julian Edelman beard clippings? What are these people smoking? — Sully (@Sully65X) February 18, 2019

The beard auction is set to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston—which help “young people build strong character and realize their full potential as responsible citizens”—and still has about four more days left, as it ends on Friday, Feb. 22.