Judge Sparks Strong Reaction After Halting Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue

A Virginia judge's ruling to temporarily block the removal of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's Monument Avenue has sparked a strong response on social media. On Monday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo issued a 10-day injunction halting Gov. Ralph Northam's order to remove the controversial statute from its 130-year-old residence. In the order, Cavedo said Northam's directive was in violation of an 1890 deed stating the state promised to "faithfully guard" and "affectionately protect" it the statue.

Northam, who had ordered the statue to be removed amid growing protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd, has vowed to continue his efforts to see the 14-foot statue removed. In a statement to The Progress-Index, press secretary Alena Yarmosky said the governor "remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so," according to USA Today.

As news of Cavedo's order spread, it sparked outrage. On social media, some claimed the judge's decision was racist and others called for Cavedo to be fired. Keep scrolling to see the controversy surrounding the Monday order.