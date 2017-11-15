Judge Sentences Abusive Parents to 130 Years in Prison

A judge has sentenced two parents to 130 years behind bars in what one police officer called the “worst case of child abuse” they had ever seen.

Kevin Fowler, 25, and Aislyn Miller, 24, are parents to twin girls who were hospitalized last December at just nine months old for weighing only eight pounds each, according to PEOPLE.

“It’s my estimation that your kids were on death’s door,” Tulsa County, Oklahoma District Court Judge William Musseman said on Monday

The girls also suffered from severe diaper rash and bed sores. Additionally, one of the girls was said to have excrement in her ear and the other had a strand of hair that was wrapped very tightly around her finger that it had become infected.

Living conditions in the home were shockingly terrible, as one investigator stated that they found cat feces smeared on the walls and maggots in the children’s playpen. There was even reportedly a maggot discovered in one the girl’s wounds.

A police report from the arrest of the Fowler and Miller described one of the children as appearing to look like a “skeleton.”

On Oct. 13 a jury convicted each of the parents of five counts of child neglect. They then recommended that for the first four counts they each serve 30 years apiece, and then 10 years apiece for the final count.

Judge Musseman handed down the sentencing by following those specific recommendations.

At this time it has not been made clear if the couple plans to appeal the sentencing.

